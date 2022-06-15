Wake County HS grad gets 33 college offers, $1.4M in scholarships

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County high school graduate has plenty of options when it comes to colleges.Alexander Fusi got accepted to 33 colleges and received more than $1.4 million in scholarship money."It's a good feeling to know that I got into all these places, and all these places definitely wanted me to come," Fusi said.Fusi recently graduated from Wake Young Men's Leadership Academy.He credited Wake Young Men's for preparing him well. All of his classes were honors classes.Fusi decided to attend Tennessee State University in Nashville."We have some friends there who are ready and willing to support him," said his mother, Lakeisha Fusi. "The best compliment you can get as a parent is that people who don't live with your child every day speak highly of his maturity, his kindness, his generosity and how respectful he is to other people."