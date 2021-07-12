Dix Park sunflowers standing tall as peak bloom season nears

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Theare standing tall waiting for their seasonal debut.The park, most known for its bright flowers and picturesque backgrounds, is in the beginning stages of its bloom season.Gardeners say they are tall and some are starting to bloom.They said you won't see a full field though until the end of the week.Some people came out Monday to see whether they could take some pictures or see the flowers.Although the field isn't full yet, one of those people, Kyle Hooker, said the field is still as beautiful as ever."It's such a peaceful place," Hooker said. "I kind of lost track of the time, to be honest with you. It's like 20 minutes, 30 minutes. I got here in June, and I wanted to come down and see it right away."Hooker said he was told July was the best month to see the blooms."So, now we are here, and we are going to be back in a week." he said.Local gardeners told ABC11 that the flowers should all be in full bloom by the end of the week and should last through August.