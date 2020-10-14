Society

FACEism: Supaman merges Native American culture, hip-hop to deliver message of truth

In this episode of FACEism, we spotlight Supaman, a Native American hip-hop artist who brings the heavy truth with his music.
By
The truth can be painful. Perhaps that's why it's so elusive in certain chapters in our history books.

We don't always talk about the uglier parts of our past, but in this day of growing awareness it's time to face the facts.

"I'm a Native American hip-hop artist, and so I fuse the culture together from Native American and hip-hop culture," Supaman says.

Supaman uses his art to teach, delivering a message of truth - something he says has been ignored for too long.

In Supaman's own life on the reservation, he's seen his share of poverty, foster care, alcoholism, lack of opportunity, premature death. It's a difficult life Native Americans have lived from the very moment Plymouth Rock became something.

His message isn't about righting a wrong. It's about righting our future.

The mission of the FACEism series is to expose our often-ignored history, erase stereotyping and move toward a better understanding of each other.

The other installments in the FACEism series can be found here.
