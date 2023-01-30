Donna Kelce becomes first mother to have two sons play against each other in the Super Bowl

Donna Kelce will officially become the first mother to have two sons play against each other in the Super Bowl.

The game will likely prove difficult to watch for Donna Kelce as each of her sons will look to claim their second career Super Bowl.

PHILADELPHIA -- Seeing your children succeed is what every parent wants. But for Donna Kelce, the success of both her sons will provide a conflict of interest.

Donna's two sons -- Jason and Travis -- are stars in the NFL, both stalwarts for their respective Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, and on Sunday, the whole Kelce family had a day to remember as the Eagles and the Chiefs both booked their tickets to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona where they will face off against each other for the Lombardi Trophy.

When they do, Donna will officially become the first mother to have two sons play against each other in the Super Bowl, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

She commemorated her sons reaching the Super Bowl by tweeting:

"#HeightsHighandUCBearcatSuperBowl" -- a reference to both sons attending Cleveland Heights High School and the University of Cincinnati.

Although they won't actually take the field at the same time as they both play on offense -- Jason is an All-Pro center and Travis is an All-Pro tight end -- the game will likely prove difficult to watch for Donna as each of her sons will look to claim their second career Super Bowl.

Both played vital parts in their teams reaching the 2022 season finale: Jason a rock for the Eagles in their dominant victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship and Travis finishing with seven catches for 78 yards and a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship.

Unfortunately for Donna, unlike she's done in the past, she wasn't able to watch both of her sons in action in their conference championship matches due to the timings of Sunday's games.

In last year's postseason, Donna was able to hop quickly from Tampa to Kansas City to watch both the Eagles and the Chiefs play in their Wild Card matchups on the same day.

According to Donna, she was watching Jason's game in person in Philadelphia before watching Travis' game in the Lincoln Financial Field stadium.

"It's your hopes and dreams coming true, but it's your worst fears," Donna told PJ Ziegler of FOX 8. "Somebody is going to go home a loser, and neither one of them lose very well."

