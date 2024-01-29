Raleigh Marine gets big Super Bowl surprise from NFL player Bijan Robinson

Mark Cauble served in the Marine Corps from 1990-1999 and achieved the rank of Sergeant.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Marine from Raleigh will be watching the Super Bowl live in Las Vegas this year thanks to a surprise from one NFL player.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson presented Mark Cauble with two tickets to the big game taking place February 11.

He was assigned to bases in North Carolina, such as Camp Lejeune and Camp Geiger, and was deployed to six different countries.

Cauble said his allegiance is split between the Falcons and the Panthers.

He said he plans to take his girlfriend to the game, but didn't say who he wanted to see win.