Super Tuesday Election Results 2020

Bernie Sanders won three states, and currently leads the count for the largest prize: California. However, those results in California may not be official for weeks, due to election problems.
As of Wednesday morning, Biden leads the delegate count with 379 pledged delegates. Sanders is close behind with 313. Elizabeth Warren is in a distant third with just 35 pledged delegates.
The candidates need at least 1,991 of the 3,929 available pledged delegates to get the nomination.
With all North Carolina precincts reporting, Biden and Sanders will get 35 and 15 delegates respectively.
In the Republican primary, President Donald Trump easily won North Carolina. There is no significant challenge to him being the Republican nominee for president in 2020.
North Carolina primary results
President was not the only office Americans were casting ballots for Tuesday.
One of North Carolina's two Senate seats is up for grabs this November.
Sen. Thom Tillis currently holds the seat, and after easily winning the Republican primary Tuesday, he will try to win re-election in November.
Cal Cunningham will be his competition. He got 57 percent of the vote, topping Erica Smith who received 35 percent in the Democratic primary.
Gov. Roy Cooper (D) will also be on the ballot again in November. He will face off against Dan Forrest (R).
Mark Robinson will be the Republican running for Lt. Governor come November, but his Democratic competitor remains unclear.
No Democrat reached the 30 percent threshold to secure the nomination. Yvonne Holley was the top vote-getter with 306,795 (27%). Terry Van Duyn received 236,004 (20%). Allen Thomas received 217,787 (19%). Chaz Beasley received 217,757 (19%).
According to primary rules, if no candidate receives 30 percent of the vote, the second-place candidate can request a runoff. It's unclear at this time if Terry Van Duyn plans to call for a runoff.
Candidates running for president
Ahead of Super Tuesday, several Democratic candidates--Businessman Tom Steyer, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar--dropped out of the race for president.
The following candidates are still in the race for the Democratic and Republican nomination, according to the Associated Press:
- Democratic: Former Vice President Joe Biden, Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Republican: President Donald Trump, Former Gov. Bill Weld