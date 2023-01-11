New Disney Channel show 'SuperKitties' features Justin Guarini as show's fluffy villain

Crime-fighting has never been quite as cute as it is in the new show "SuperKitties," where four brave kitties will fight to protect their world from criminal cats.

LOS ANGELES -- Crime-fighting has never been quite as cute as it is in the new show "SuperKitties," where four brave kitties will fight to protect their world from criminal cats.

The show, which is premiering on the Disney Channel, Disney+ and Disney Junior on Wednesday, Jan. 11, centers around the brave and loving kitties Ginny, Sparks, Buddy and Bitsy, who team up to take down villains and make the world a better place. Emma Berman will voice Ginny, Cruz Flateau will voice Sparks, JeCobi Swain will voice Buddy and Pyper Braun will voice Bitsy.

Along the way, the cats will face the comedic villains Cat Burglar, who is voiced by Justin Guarini, Mr. Puppypaws, voiced by James Monroe Iglehart, Lab Rat, voiced by Ruth Pfedehirt, and Zsa-Zsa the cockatoo, voiced by Isabella Crovetti.

American Idol star Guarini loves his character Cat Burglar, who the SuperKitties have to fight to take down.

"He's got a little burglar mask on and he's this cute little kitty," Guarini told On the Red Carpet. "He's this sneaky, slinky, ninja-like little cat who likes to take things, for what he believes is all the right reasons, but really, at the end of the day, stealing is wrong."

Guarini likes that despite Cat Burglar's love of stealing, he always learns from his mistakes.

"The great thing about him is that he always gives it back, always makes up for it at the end, always learns his lesson and is not afraid to say that he's sorry," Guarini said.

Make sure to tune in to watch the fun show and watch these lovable kitties fight for what's right, problem-solve and learn the power of friendship.

Watch "Superkitties" on Jan. 11 at 10:30 a.m. EST/9:30 a.m. CST on Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney+.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.