Shots fired into Wake County Public Safety Center in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The suspect in a shooting at the Wake County Public Safety Center is in custody, according to Raleigh police.The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday.A witness said the shooter drove by, firing several shots toward the building.Authorities said the shooter was driving a white Dodge Durango.Photos posted to the Wake County Sheriff's Office Facebook page showed broken windows at the Public Safety Center, which houses the detention center, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Fire/Rescue, the City-County Bureau of Identification and the Wake County Sheriff's Office."We went through the shock of having our Public Safety center shot up from the street. We had citizens out front standing by to go through the process to obtain pistol permits," Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said. "We had officers out there assisting them. I thank God not a single person got hit. All were in the line of fire."Traffic was blocked on Salisbury Street between Davie and Martin streets.Around 4:15 p.m., a Wake County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said a person had been taken into custody in Cary.Officials said they don't have a motive at this time.