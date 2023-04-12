WATCH LIVE

Sutton's Drug Store celebrates 100 years in Chapel Hill

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 9:03PM
People lined the sidewalks for their chance to get inside the popular store and to get $1 hot dogs.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A big celebration took place Wednesday in Chapel Hill as Sutton's Drug Store celebrated its 100th birthday.

Dozens of people turned out for $1 hot dogs.

People lined the sidewalks for their chance to get inside the popular store.

The restaurant was established in 1923, and its doors have been open ever since.

"It's just like a classic spot -- good prices, good staff -- been doing it for so long, just like, a classic place to come," said customer Benjamin Wagner.

Current owner Don Pinney has been working at the store since he was 13, nearly a half-century ago.

