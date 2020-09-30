SUV hits Wake County deputy, speeds off down Interstate 87 near Knightdale

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An SUV hit a Wake County Sheriff's deputy who was one the side of the Interstate helping stranded motorists.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on I-87 near Smithfield Road

Deputy Travis Carroll was checking on the people stranded in the emergency lane when a dark colored SUV sped past.

The SUV's side mirror hit Carroll, knocking him to the ground.

The drive of the SUV did not stop. They kept on driving, eventually getting off the interstate headed South of Smithfield Road.


Deputy Carroll was loaded into an ambulance and taken to WakeMed. He is expected to make a full recovery.

"This incident should remind motorists to be familiar with the state's 'Move Over' law designed to protect law enforcement stopped, while executing their duties, alongside our highways," Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker.
