Yam Jam helps food bank organize sweet potatoes for hungry families in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Employees at the chemical company BASF spent Tuesday at a Yam Jam to benefit the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

At the Yam Jam, the employees took sweet potatoes from a fully loaded dump truck, sorted them and bagged them up.

The family-sized bags were then organized by the Food Bank, so they could be distributed out to families that need them.

"This is really important for a company like BSAF to get involved in this event. It helps out our local community, it gives us an opportunity to give back to those in need, and it gives us an opportunity to get our colleagues together for a little bit of fun outdoors as well," BASF Marketing Manager Tim Parry said.

The sweet potato is a great food that is high in fiber and water content. That's why sweet potatoes are considered filling and part of a healthy diet.

In addition, the sweet potato is North Carolina's state vegetable. The food was grown here by Native Americans, and to this day the state produces nearly half of America's sweet potatoes each year.

If you're looking for a way to help the food bank, consider participating in Hunger Relief Day at the N.C. State Fair. That's coming up Oct. 20. To participate, bring six or more cans of food to the fair gates and you'll be admitted for free.