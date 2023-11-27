UNC graduate student, Tailei Qi, 'incapable in proceeding to trial,' court rules

Tailei Qi's last scheduled appearance was postponed pending the results of a mental evaluation.

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The UNC graduate student charged with killing his professor is "incapable in proceeding to trial" by reason of mental illness.

The court made the ruling on the case Monday morning.

He's charged with shooting and killing Dr. Zijie Yan inside his UNC Chapel Hill lab last August.

During his last hearing Qi requested that new attorneys represent him. In that same hearing is when his attorneys requested a competency evaluation take place.

While the murder charge Qi faces comes with the possibility of the death penalty, the district attorney said he won't pursue that if the suspect's convicted.