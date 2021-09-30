bite size

Chicago 'Tamale Guy' feeds city's bar scene

By Justyna Syska
EMBED <>More Videos

'Tamale Guy' feeds Chicago's bar scene

CHICAGO -- Claudio Velez, better known as "The Authentic Tamale Guy," has been selling tamales around Chicago for over 20 years.

What began as a way to make extra cash has turned Claudio into a Chicago legend!

Famous for carrying around his red cooler, Claudio frequents Chicago's bar scene to sell his tamales.

SEE ALSO | The Tamale Guy Chicago is back serving up his famous tamales!

After having a rough year and being hospitalized with COVID-19, The Authentic Tamale Guy is back in business and selling more than ever.

His hope is to open up his own location and continue selling tamales around the city.

Currently, Claudio's tamales are available for pick-up at Bangers & Lace in Wicker Park and online. If you're lucky enough, you may see Claudio at your local dive bar!

For more info, follow The Authentic Tamale Guy on Instagram @tamale.guy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowicker parkfoodmexicantamalesbite sizelocalishwls
BITE SIZE
'Tamale Guy' feeds Chicago's bar scene
Pandemic inspires couple's gourmet tortilla business
First-ever Oreo Café opens in NJ
Home chef brings Middle Eastern street food to South Jersey
TOP STORIES
$2M settlement reached after fake drugs planted on Black men
LATEST: NC COVID-19 hospitalizations drop under 3,000
NC Courage coach accused of sexual coercion
17-year-old killed in shooting at Selma neighborhood
No evidence Brian Laundrie is hiding in NC despite rumors
Exit off I-440 closed permanently in Raleigh
Show More
Nick Cannon to pay off NC HBCU students' debt upon graduation
UK police officer gets life for abducting, raping, killing woman
USPS to slow down some mail delivery starting Friday
Woman who survived 1918 flu dies from COVID-19
Brian Laundrie bought new phone after Gabby Petito disappearance
More TOP STORIES News