teacher arrested

Former Cape Fear Christian Academy employee charged in sex crime involving minor

ERWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former employee at Cape Fear Christian Academy in Harnett County is facing charges after 'digital evidence' revealed sexual contact with a child.

Tammy Morran, 45, of Cottle Lake Drive in Coats is facing three counts of sexual activity by a substitute parent.

According to the Harnett County Sheriff's Office, earlier in the week, the child's family reported that Morran had sexual misconduct with their child.

Morran was previously listed as the school's chief finance officer, but that listing has since been removed.

Morran was taken into custody Friday and is being held under a $150,000 bond at the Harnett County Detention Center.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
erwinharnett countyteacher arrestedharnett county newssex crimesex crimes
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEACHER ARRESTED
Fired Thales Academy teacher accused of indecent liberties with child
Raleigh Montessori School teacher pleads guilty to statutory rape
Wake Co. teacher accused of sexual conduct with multiple students
Moore Co. school principal charged with DWI
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found shot outside Brier Creek Barnes & Noble, suspect in custody
At least 3 tornadoes reported in central NC during Thursday storms
Tax refund delays leave Triangle residents waiting for thousands
Counties hardest hit by COVID-19 push to catch up in vaccinations
Durham trans woman says Women's History Month should include all women
Cumberland Co. vaccination turn out low as qualifying groups rise
Downtown Durham businesses rejoice for return of the Streetery
Show More
LATEST: Cumberland County sets vaccination events for next week
CDC says 3 feet of distance safe in some classrooms
FEMA will offer COVID-19 funeral cost reimbursement
How 'work from home' could change downtowns in the Triangle
School district uses app to help homeless students
More TOP STORIES News