Former Cape Fear Christian Academy employee charged in sex crime involving minor

ERWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former employee at Cape Fear Christian Academy in Harnett County is facing charges after 'digital evidence' revealed sexual contact with a child.Tammy Morran, 45, of Cottle Lake Drive in Coats is facing three counts of sexual activity by a substitute parent.According to the Harnett County Sheriff's Office, earlier in the week, the child's family reported that Morran had sexual misconduct with their child.Morran was previously listed as the school's chief finance officer, but that listing has since been removed.Morran was taken into custody Friday and is being held under a $150,000 bond at the Harnett County Detention Center.