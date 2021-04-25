Raleigh holds first in-person 5K since the pandemic to help kids who need clothing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh's first in-person 5K since the start of the pandemic made many runners happy Saturday, as they enjoyed the fresh air of Dix Park. they came out for the Socks and Undie 5K Rundie, a fundraiser for Note In The Pocket.Program manager Tammy West said "Since 2013 we have helped over 30,000 people in Wake County with clothing. We receive the requests for clothing through social workers in the schools. They tell us what the kids need, and then we pack up two weeks worth of clothing, send it out to the schools for the kids to wear to school."They're assisting children and families facing economic challenges."We quickly learned that children need more than a coat," said Note In The Pocket's executive director Dallas Bonavita. "They need everything, so we packaged a mini wardrobe for each of the kids that we provide clothes for. It's our biggest fundraising event of the year. We'll raise enough from this event to clothe a thousand students."Proceeds from the 5K benefit Note In The Pocket, but there's room for more donated clothing on the organization's shelves. So now they're counting on an assist from you."We're always looking for volunteers. If you visit our website, we're always glad to talk about ways you can help. We need all the help we can get," Bonavita said. "Children in Wake County deserve to be clothed with dignity and love. There's over 50,000 students in Wake County that are living in poverty, and that's not okay."