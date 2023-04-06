ABC11 Tamron Hall Mother's Day Getaway for Two 2023

The Prize consists of a three (3) day/two (2) night trip for the winner and one (1) guest to New York, NY to attend the Tamron Hall - Mother's Day Show taping on May 1, 2023.

Prize includes:

Roundtrip economy-class airfare for two (2) persons (i.e., winner and guest) to/from a major airport near the winner's residence and New York, NY (exact flights, schedule, and route to be determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion);

Two (2) nights standard hotel accommodations (single room/double occupancy);

Local ground transportation in New York, NY as determined by Sponsor;

Two (2) VIP seats at the Tamron Hall - Mother's Day Show taping on May, 1 2023 and;

A $250 prepaid gift card.

The sweepstakes will be live from Monday, April 10 from 12:00 am ET through Sunday, April 16 at 11:59 pm ET. The winner will be selected on or around Monday, April 17, 2023. To view the full rules, visit: abc11.com/rules-winners