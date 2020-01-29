Tanker burst into flames in deadly crash in western NC

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A tanker truck burst into flames hours after a deadly crash in Lincoln County on Tuesday.
The tanker truck flipped on Highway 16, spilling fuel into a nearby creek. Officials say the tanker burst into flames about three hours after the wreck, according to WSOC.
Flames engulfed part of the creek as well as fuel spilled into the water. Firefighters sprayed foam trying to contain it.
Investigators have not identified the driver of the tanker truck, who was killed. A woman driving the other car involved pulled out onto the highway and collided with the tanker, according to troopers. The woman was taken to the hospital.
The tanker was carrying 8,500 gallons of fuel.
