target

Target offering deals with car seat trade-in program this month

Parents, mark your calendar! Target is bringing back its popular car seat trade-in program starting this month.

Customers who bring in their old car seats will receive a 20% off coupon.

READ MORE: How to prep your vehicle for a new baby like a pro

Target says the coupon can be used toward a new car seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller or select baby home gear, including high chairs, swings, rockers and bouncers.

Here's how it works:

  • Bring an old car seat or base to a Target store and drop it in the designated box outside the store.
  • Log in to the Target App to scan the code on the box.
  • Open your wallet in the Target App and view "Extra offers" to find your coupon.
  • Click the green checkmark next to the offer and place your order online, or scan your barcode at the register.

You can trade in starting Sunday, Sept. 13 until Saturday, Sept. 26. According to Target, 14.4 million pounds of car seats have been recycled so far.

Click here to find a drop-off box at a Target near you.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingsafetychildrenbabyfamilynationalu.s. & worldcar seatstargetcoupons
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TARGET
Trolls doll pulled after complaints it promotes child abuse
Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving Day
Target to boost employee minimum wage to $15 per hour
Workers at Amazon, Whole Foods, Walmart, more plan walkout
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gyms can reopen Friday, bars must stay closed, Cooper says
LATEST: 3 W's have never been more important, Cooper says
Former VP Biden on potential visit to NC: 'I promise you, I'm coming'
NC police chiefs recommend police training reforms
'The price tag is big': Bar owners desperate as Phase 2.5 shuts them out
Hometown Voices: What Raleigh voters care about in 2020 election
Search for missing children swept away in flood suspended
Show More
NYC firefighters save woman with heroic, rare rope rescue
Cumberland schools tackle emotional toll of virtual learning
GM, Ford complete US contracts to build breathing machines
95 unmarked graves in Texas shed light on grim US past
Apple, Google build coronavirus tracing directly into phones
More TOP STORIES News