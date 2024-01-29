Target announced plans to open brand new store in Fuquay-Varina

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Target is coming to Fuquay-Varina.

The retail giant plans to build a brand new store in the town's planned Gold Leaf Crossing Shopping Center. This shopping center will be located along Main Street across from Culver's.

Target purchased 11.5 acres of land where the new shopping center will be built.

"Fuquay-Varina continues to attract new retail and commercial development, solidifying its status as a top destination. With the remarkable growth our community has seen in recent years, it's no surprise that high-end retailers are drawn to Fuquay-Varina. We're excited that Target has chosen our town as one of its next locations," Mayor Blake Massengill said.

People in Fuquay-Varina currently have to drive out to Holly Springs, Garner or White Oak if they need to shop at Target. This newest location will be much more convenient.

It's unclear when Target will begin construction on its new store. However, construction is set to begin on the Golf Leaf Crossing in April.

Golf Leaf Crossing is expected to have retail space, office building and housing units. Those developments are planned for construction over the next 10 years.