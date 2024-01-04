Target to open first locations in Johnston, Moore counties

SELMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Johnston County residents will be getting their first Target store.

The popular retailer plans to open at Eastfield Crossing in Selma.

The development is under construction.

Several other national big-box chains are also planning stores in that shopping center, including Burlington, Five Below, Hobby Lobby, Marshalls, Old Navy, Ross, and Ulta Beauty.

The Selma Target store, at 551 Saint Mark Avenue, will be approximately 130,000 square feet.

Eastfield Crossing will be off Interstate 95 between Exits 97 and 98.

Target also revealed it plans to open its first store in Moore County.

That location will be a tad larger, about 148,000 square feet, and will be near Partner Circle and Highway 15/501 in the Morganton Park South development in Southern Pines.

It's not yet known when the respective stores will open.