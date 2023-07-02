The Second Annual Taste of Raleigh event was in full swing Saturday.

2nd Annual Taste of Raleigh event cooks up fun at Wake Chapel Church in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Second Annual Taste of Raleigh event was in full swing Saturday. Showers held off for the successful event.

It's the second-year radio station WRSV Choice FM 92.1. has hosted this event that brought out a few hundred people.

The free event which was originally scheduled for May, was moved to July 1 due to inclement weather.

Food lovers enjoyed vegan options, seafood, specialty drinks, and more from 25 vendors and live music on the main stage at the Life Enrichment Center at Wake Chapel Church in Raleigh.

Organizer Rico Johnson said the idea of the Taste of Raleigh was birthed during the pandemic.

"I started meeting a lot of food vendors, a lot of caterers, and we just wanted to figure out how we can put them all in one place. And that's the way the Taste of Raleigh was born," said Johnson.

Each vendor offered the eventgoers sample sizes of their menu selections with the option to buy full portions. Johnson said the goal is to expand the event over the next few years.

"This is only the second year, so it's a growing event. Next year, we hope we may can expand to two days or just have more vendors," he said.

Although it was a first alert day, organizers were prepared in case of inclement weather.

"You get a little rain. We've got some tents. You can always step inside the church. Wake Chapel has been a gracious host. You can also step inside the Life Enrichment Center. And then once it breaks, come back out and we're going to be here to eight," Johnson said.

