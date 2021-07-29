Fayetteville tattoo company opens first parlors on military installations

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- American Tattoo Society, the first company to open a tattoo parlor on a military installation, continues its mission from Fayetteville and across the country.
For the past seven years, American Tattoo Society has been the top studio serving active duty soldiers stationed at Fort Bragg.
Now, the company has successfully opened three tattoo parlors on military installations in Nevada, Florida and Texas. The next stop, a studio on Fort Bragg.
"A tattoo tells a story and our military has a lot of stories to tell," Ryan Harrell said.
Harrell and his wife Nicole own American Tattoo Society. They say military members have always been their top customers.
"It was always the military. I don't know; it wasn't strategic or anything. This is who we are. This is the business that we have," Ryan said.
"A tattoo can mean something to you that no one could ever know," active duty soldier Brett Sullivan said. "So it's a great way to make new friends and check out each other's tattoo work."
No matter how many studios the Harrells open in the future, they say their mission will remain the same.
"To service all the military personnel that come in, and if I can give them a fun, safe and clean environment every time they come in--that's our ultimate goal," Ryan said.
