Property tax hikes proposed in Wake, Raleigh budgets; Here's how much more homeowners will pay

Wake County and the City of Raleigh are working to approve their respective budgets. Each includes a property tax hike.Wake says there are significant investments in public health, safety, housing affordability and education in its $1.7 billion budget.The proposal included a 1.5 percent property tax increase. The County is looking to generate capital for its General Fund with the hike.The owner of a $337,000 home, which is the average assessed home value in Wake, will pay an extra $50 bucks a year.Raleigh says the impact its property tax hike on the median home is +$51 a year.The City's budget includes pay raises for first responders between three and five percent.First responders are fighting for higher wages and they held a rally ahead of the City Council meeting.Diane Ury was in attendance on behalf of her son-in-law, who is a firefighterShe says it's ridiculous what first responders are making and they should at least be earning the minimum wage to provide for their families."These people don't serve for the money. They serve because they're really good people and to be treated with so much disregard for their lives. It's embarrassing to me and we're going to look them. It's a danger," said Ury.The Raleigh Professional Fire Fighters Association says people are leaving the job for better pay elsewhere, there more than 60 vacanies and service is being effected."Just this past Saturday, we have an engine company out-of-service for roughly an hour," said Raleigh Professional Fire Fighters Association Andy Davis. "Chiefs begging guys and girls that are off duty to come work overtime. We've had internal memos sent out that said 'you will be forced to work overtime if we don't have enough sign up.' so we are at a critical staffing crisis right now."