Man arrested for trying to get inside Taylor Swift's Manhattan townhouse

NEW YORK -- A man was arrested at Taylor Swift's building in TriBeCa, accused of trying to get inside her home.

Police say they got a call about a disorderly person who was attempting to open the door to the townhouse on Franklin Street on Saturday afternoon.

A source says it was, in fact, the singer's unit.

Officers say they found the man and questioned him - at which point they learned there was a warrant for his arrest stemming from a summons in 2017.

So far, he has not been charged with anything for Saturday's incident.