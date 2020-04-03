Arts & Entertainment

Taylor Swift makes $3k donation to fan struggling during coronavirus pandemic

CONNECTICUT -- A Taylor Swift fan in Connecticut will probably be a fan for life after getting some much-needed help from the generous pop star.

Jessica Buslewicz spotted a notification on her phone on April Fools Day.

But what was written there was no joke, a $3,000 donation and a personal message from Taylor Swift.

Swift made the donation after the college student posted on her Swift-themed blog about struggling to make ends meet during this crisis.

"I think it shows the good in people. Ultimately, we're all struggling right now. I love her, I've always supported her, and I know this is the kindness she has," Buslewicz said.

Buslewicz, who met Swift backstage at a concert in 2018, says the simple act of kindness will make a huge difference in her life.

She says the money will go to household bills and whatever's left over, will go towards her next semester of school.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentconnecticuttaylor swiftcoronavirusdonations
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News