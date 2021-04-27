Holly Springs High School teacher finalist for Live with Kelly and Ryan's Top Teacher Search

Zandrea Eagle is a 12th grade English teacher at Holly Springs High School.
Eagle was the "2019-2020 Holly Springs High School Teacher of the Year." She's also a mother of five and a single parent.
She earned a graduate level degree while working full time. Yet she still finds time to support all of her children and their extra-curricular activities like band, drama, chorus and soccer.
Eagle also volunteers regularly in the community though her church and school
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest noted that this past year, teachers have had to step up like never before, learning how to keep students engaged and motivated under the most difficult of circumstances.
All finalists met the challenges of virtual and hybrid learning during the pandemic head-on.
One of the teachers will be selected as the grand prize winner. That teacher will receive $10,000 and another $10,000 from SONIC Drive-In to be used to fund classroom supplies for their classroom or the classroom of another teacher.
You can vote for your favorite teacher and learn more about them by visiting https://kellyandryan.com/uncategorized/2021-top-teacher-voting/.
The four finalists are being featured on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" May 3-7 before the grand prize winner is revealed on Friday, May 7.
Here's the full list of finalists:
- Zandrea Eagle, 12th grade English Teacher, from Fuquay Varina, NC
- Eurith Bowen, Functional Life Skills, from Fairfax, VA
- Lindsay Orcutt, Teacher of the Visually Impaired, from Brooklyn, NY
- Pauline Bourne, Kindergarten Teacher, from Jennings, LA
- Summer Aschenbach, 3rd Grade Teacher, from Smyrna, GA
- Jamie Ewing Elementary, STEM Teacher, from Bronx, NY
- Bob Lutticken, Biology Teacher, from Poway, CA
- Lindsay Barnett, 2nd Grade Teacher, from Chicago, IL
- Nisha Malahoo, First Grade Teacher, from Orlando, FL
- Krista Pontius, Agriculture Teacher, from Millerstown, PA