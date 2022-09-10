Chatham County teacher charged with sex crimes, extortion against student

A Chatham County teacher is accused of sex crime charges with a student.

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Chatham County teacher is accused of sex crimes against a student.

Investigators arrested Jasmine Murphy on charges of indecent liberties with a student, attempted sexual act with a student, extortion and cyberstalking.

Murphy worked at Northwood High School when the alleged crimes happened. She is no longer employed as a teacher.

SEE ALSO: Former Johnston Co. high school teacher accused of statutory rape appears in court; bond set at $1M

The school system said it reported Murphy to police when school officials learned of the allegations back in the spring.

No further details have been released in the case.