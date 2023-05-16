Former Cumberland County teacher charged with indecent liberties with a student

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former teacher is under arrest and accused of inappropriate conduct with a student, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Special Victims Unit Detectives arrested Lakisha Renee Davis, 46, on Tuesday and charged her with two counts of indecent liberties with a student and eight counts of felonious restraint.

Davis is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center. She was given a $75,000.00 secured Bond.

Lakisha Renee Davis Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office did not release any other details including the name of the school where Davis was employed.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to please contact Special Victims Detective S. Odenweleder at (910) 677-5477. To remain anonymous, contact Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

