33-year-old tech entrepreneur targeted, executed in luxury NYC condo: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=6318075" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Candace McCowan reports on the investigation from the Lower East Side.

Fahim Saleh, Gokada CEO, Found Dead - https://t.co/0VY25BL8bG pic.twitter.com/bbW1HtPLiW — African Inst of Tech (@goafrit) July 15, 2020

NEW YORK -- A 33-year-old tech entrepreneur was targeted and executed in his New York City apartment this week and sources say there appeared to be a professional attempt to cover up the crime.Police said they found millionaire tech entrepreneur Fahim Saleh dismembered and left in bags inside his $2.4 million condo after a neighbor said she heard screaming and other loud noises Monday.The neighbor reportedly called Saleh's sister who checked on him and found his dismembered body in his condo. His limbs and head were stuffed in bags in the living room.Police say the murderer used a power saw to dismember the body -- an act that was possibly interrupted when Saleh's sister called up from the street, causing the suspect to flee down the fire stairs.The condos in the building are full-floor and the keyed elevator opens right into the apartment.Saleh used a key fob to select his floor in the elevator Monday, but surveillance video shows a man wearing black and carrying a bag following him on and acting like he selected a different floor.But when they arrived on the seventh floor, the man followed Saleh off, and possibly knocked him out with a taser.Inside Saleh's living room, sources say it appeared the killer worked hard to cover their tracks, but was perhaps interrupted or got spooked before getting rid of the evidence.Friends described Saleh as a brash and innovative entrepreneur who started businesses in Nigeria and elsewhere in the developing world."I've never met anyone like him, he's always on the go, extremely positive, uplifting, the glass is half full, just a really really, good friend who's always always there for you," the victim's friend said.Mitchell Glixon was walking his dog Tuesday when Saleh's sister ran from the building after making the disturbing discovery."I think people have moments of distress in their life but I don't think people have moments of grief like that," Glixon said. "That was real grief. Guttural, animalistic. She wasn't OK."Saleh's family released the following statement:Gokada, a ride-sharing startup company based in Nigeria that was co-founded by Saleh, released the following statement Wednesday: