Amazon's 'Alexa' is officially bilingual

It's official, Alexa can now speak Spanish!

Amazon says the virtual assistant's second language can now be accessed through its supported Echo and Alexa built-in devices.

CNN reports there is a brand new Spanish voice for Alexa, along with local knowledge and hundreds of skills, according to the company.

Amazon says customers can switch to "Español" mode via the Alexa app.

From there, users can ask in Spanish for their favorite music, news, weather and controls for their smart home.

The multi-lingual mode also allows Alexa to answer in the same language as the question.
