TECHNOLOGY

Criminals can hijack your cellphone with illegal 'porting' technique

EMBED </>More Videos

A new type of identity theft is allowing hackers to take over cellphones without the owners even realizing it's happening. (KGO-TV)

Tonya Simpson
A new type of identity theft is allowing hackers to take over cellphones without the owners even realizing it's happening.

Phone porting is a legal service, but thieves are using it to hijack unsuspecting victims. Porting allows customer to keep their phone number if they switch to a new carrier, but the Better Business Bureau says a growing number of criminals are contacting mobile providers pretending to be someone else.

They convince cell providers a number needs to be transferred to a new phone and once they have control of the number they start intercepting text authentication messages from banks, credit cards or other companies.

The BBB says there are some things you can do to protect yourself from illegal porting:

  • Ask your wireless provider about port-out authorization. Every major wireless carrier has some sort of additional security for accounts or for porting authorization that customers can set up, like a unique PIN, or an additional verification question, which will make it more difficult for someone to port-out your phone. Contact your mobile provider and speak to them specifically about porting and/or port out security on your account.
  • Watch out for unexpected "Emergency Calls Only" status. Call your mobile phone company if your phone suddenly switches to "emergency call service only" or something similar. That's what happens when your phone number has been transferred to another phone.
  • Be vigilant about communications you receive. Watch out for phishing attempts, alert messages from financial institutions, and texts in response to two-factor authorization requests.


If you think you have been the victim of illegal porting you should contact your mobile provider immediately.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyscamscamscellphonehacking
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
The Wright brothers made NC 'First in Flight' 115 years ago
HQ Trivia, Vine co-founder Colin Kroll dead at 34
Beware of this Netflix scam email
Facebook says bug may have exposed photos of 6.8 million users
More Technology
Top Stories
Christmas tree investigated as possible source of Durham townhome fire
Women are sending love letters to convicted killer Chris Watts
Krispy Kreme brings back gingerbread glazed doughnut
Raleigh man hired as 'private investigator' in murder-for-hire plot arrested
State Senate overrides Cooper's veto of Voter ID bill
Motorcyclist killed in crash with truck in Harnett County
In Wake Co., flag-pinning a special moment for Navy veteran in hospice care
Man who shot, killed pregnant woman now charged with killing unborn child
Show More
Fayetteville police ID victim of fatal shooting at apartment complex
Hurricanes, Wolfpack spread holiday cheer to children in need
Frustration, confusion for 9th District voters at Bladen County town hall
Don't let your belongings get lost in the holiday rush
Morgan Street Food Hall among contenders for best new food hall in the nation
More News