Technology

Duke students set world record with electric vehicle

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An electric vehicle built by Duke University students set a Guinness World Record.

The vehicle traveled 797 miles per kilowatt-hour, a new record confirmed by Guinness on July 9.

Gerry Chen and Shomik Verma, along with recent graduates Patrick Grady ECE '18 and Aniruddh Marellapudi BME '17, and mechanical engineering students Yukai Qian and Olga Suchankova made up the team that set the new world record.

Duke Electric Vehicles (DEV) is a student-run club that is no stranger to setting records. Last year, the club set a new record for fuel efficiency with a hydrogen fuel cell car named Maxwell.
