U.S. & WORLD

Facebook to add 'keyword snooze' feature

EMBED </>More Videos

Facebook to add 'keyword snooze' feature. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on June 30, 2018. (WPVI)

Facebook is adding a feature that could help you avoid seeing posts about topics you want to avoid.

It's called "keyword snooze."

Users can select a post about a topic they want to avoid, whether it involves movie spoilers, politics or a sports event and choose keywords from that post.

Facebook will then filter out posts that use those keywords for the next 30 days.

However, you can't block ads.

So if you snoozed a movie title, you wouldn't see posts from friends about the movie but still may see ads to buy tickets.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyu.s. & worldfacebooksocial media
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More u.s. & world
TECHNOLOGY
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
What to look out for when using fast payment apps
How to find and delete where Google knows you've been
AP: Google tracks your movements, like it or not
How to stop annoying pop-up ads on your smartphone
More Technology
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News