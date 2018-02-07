TROUBLESHOOTER

How to get your personal info out of online searches

The ABC11 Troubleshooter examines just how easy to find details about your life online.

Your information is out there on the internet for all eyes to see.

Not just your name and address, but your income, religious affiliation, any criminal or legal action against you - some of the websites even rate your reputation.

There are more than a dozen people-search websites out there that use information that's publicly available and consolidates that information for all eyes to see. If you pay for the service, the websites disclose even more personal information.

Many of these websites allow you to opt out of being included in their people searches.

However, it does take time to opt out of every website.

Click here for some of the most popular people search websites and instructions on how to opt out of each website. If you don't have the time to visit all these different sites and opt-out, there are programs that will do it for you. The only catch is, it comes with a hefty price tag.

DeleteMe, offered through Abine claims to search and remove the names you submit to them. From one person the cost starts at $69 a year, and for two people the cost right now starts at $179.99 a year.

While the process may seem daunting and time-consuming, these steps will help to keep your personal information private and off the Internet.
