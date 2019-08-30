Technology

How to stop your smartphone tracking you

By
Your smartphone tracks and remembers your every move. If you're concerned, there are ways to stop it from tracking you.

Go to settings, click on privacy and then location services. If it's on, you could be shocked at how much it actually knows about you.

Go down the list of apps and turn off which apps you don't want to track you (or allow them to track you only while you're in the app). Also, delete any apps you are no longer using.

To prevent getting targeted by ads from retailers you walk by, you need to restrict location-based ads. Here is how you do that: When you're under location services just scroll down and tap system services and toggle the location-based i-ads to off.

To limit ad tracking, while you're still in the "Privacy" settings tap on "Advertising" and toggle the "Limit ad tracking" button to "On."

Now let's talk about where you've been, your phone pays attention and keeps track of every location you've visited. You might want to clear that history.

If you don't want to be tracked at all you can turn off "location services." Just remember apps like Yelp, Uber or Waze which need to see where you are, won't work if locations services is not turned on.

On the iPhone, go to Settings > Privacy > Scroll all the way down to System Services > Significant Locations > Scroll down to Clear History.

For Google and Android phones, go to Google Account > Location History > Date and Personalization and Web and App Activity to tweak and customize your setting.

You can also delete your location history in your Google Maps Timeline by clicking on the bin icon.

Here is also a step by step guide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyncabc11 troubleshooterandroidiphone
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian tracks slowly toward Florida as likely Cat 4
Video shows NC school bus driving erratically
Landslides force Nantahala Gorge in NC mountains to close
Dad fights back against peeper he found in daughter's bedroom
Baby found dead inside hot car at NC shopping complex, police say
Airlines offering flight waivers as Hurricane Dorian approaches
Teen stroke survivor walks again after yearlong recovery
Show More
Some Wake Co. parents uncomfortable about diversity assignment
Snow White helps boy with autism overwhelmed at Disney World
Hurricane Dorian derailing Labor Day trips for local families
Wake County mom loses 100 lbs after son's journey with heart defect
NC mom with rifle at bus stop says she meant no harm
More TOP STORIES News