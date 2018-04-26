TECHNOLOGY

Japanese engineers create real-life Transformer robot

EMBED </>More Videos

Meet J-deite RIDE, a real-life Transformer robot that can turn into a car.

Japanese engineers have unveiled a robot that transforms into a car and can actually carry people.

The 12.1-foot J-deite RIDE can transform into a sports car in approximately one minute. Developers claim it is a world first.

Two people (including a driver) can fit into the cockpit, but the machine can also be controlled wirelessly. It can walk at .06 miles per hour or run on its four wheels, but developers say they've never tested the robot outside the factory's cargo bay.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyrobotsjapanu.s. & worldbuzzworthywhat's trending
TECHNOLOGY
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
What to look out for when using fast payment apps
How to find and delete where Google knows you've been
AP: Google tracks your movements, like it or not
How to stop annoying pop-up ads on your smartphone
More Technology
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News