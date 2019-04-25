Technology

'Please be patient:' Planned power outage causes stir at Fort Bragg

Fort Bragg started Thursday off in the dark.

The military base located near Fayetteville is dealing with a power outage. However, the post remains open.



Duke Energy reports that the power outage is part of a planned event at the base.

Fort Bragg has not commented further than the post made to Facebook at 4:30 a.m.

Service members and civilians who work on base are encouraged to contact their supervisors for instructions on when to report for duty.

"Please be patient as we sort this out and get a clearer picture of what is going on and what is available," the Facebook post read.

Driving in Fort Bragg is considered dangerous at this time. Drivers are encoruaged to use extreme caution, especially when approaching intersections.

Those who see any suspicious activity should call 911.
