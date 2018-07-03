TECHNOLOGY

WARNING: Your Samsung cell phone could send your photos in random text messages

Samsung photos sending pictures accidentally (WTVD)

Heads up if you're a Samsung user -- some phones have started randomly texting your photos without your permission.

The scariest part is that the default message app isn't showing that anything has been texted at all. Users only find out the photos have been sent when they're asked about it.

Samsung has said it's currently looking into the problem.

You can protect yourself or your pictures by revoking Samsung message's permission to access your photos.
