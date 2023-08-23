Raleigh police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile and two others injured Wednesday evening.

Teen charged with murder after Raleigh shooting victim dies weeks later

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A teenager is facing a murder charge after a woman shot in July died earlier this week.

The shooting happened July 12 in the 2000 block of Orchard Hollow Lane. Police said the victim, 40-year-old Quintana Lee, died Monday from her injuries.

Another woman and a girl were also shot but survived.

RPD said community input was key in identifying the shooting suspect.

Anyone with additional information is asked to visit Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.