Teen arrested in shooting that left 18-year-old dead, brother critical inside Sanford Econo Lodge room

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 16-year-old is facing charges in connection with a shooting that left one brother dead and another critical inside a room at Econo Lodge late Saturday night.It happened just before midnight at the Econo Lodge located at 1403 N. Horner Blvd.Officers found the two men with gunshot wounds inside room 150.During the course of the investigation, a third victim -- a 16-year-old -- was also found to have sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen.Davion Orlando Newby, 18, of Sanford was pronounced dead at the scene.His brother, Rahki Orentheo Newby, 19, of Sanford, was airlifted to UNC Chapel Hill Hospital in critical condition.Police said the shooting happened inside the room.Randall Joseph Craven, 16, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a handgun by a minor.He was taken to Lee County Jail where he is being held without bond.Anyone with information concerning this case is urged to contact the Sanford Police Department Investigative Division at 919-777-1051.