Teen driver passing stopped school bus leaves 1 dead in Granville County head-on crash

GRANVILLE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Granville County that left a 19-year-old dead and two high school students injured.

The crash happened Wednesday morning on Belltown Road near Smith Road.

Troopers said a 17-year-old driver from Oxford was passing a stopped school bus in a no-passing zone and hit another car head-on.

The driver in that car, Karon Lamont Siplen, of Oxford, died from his injuries.

The teen driver faces charges of reckless driving-wanton disregard, misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, driving left of center, and unsafe passing yellow line

A 17-year-old passenger, from Oxford, who was in the vehicle that was attempting to pass was also injured.

Troopers said impairment was not believed to be a factor and all occupants were wearing seat belts.

There were students on the school bus at the time but there were no injuries reported, NCSHP said.

The young driver has a first court appearance scheduled for April 23.