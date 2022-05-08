Teenager found dead outside Fayetteville apartments identified

FAYETTEVILE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A teenager killed in a shooting on Treetop Hill Drive in Fayetteville Saturday has been identified.Lee Otis Evans Jr., 18, was found shot outside of an apartment building in the 100 block of Treetop Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.There is no more information at this time as police continue to investigate.Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective R. Vernon at (910) 729-2525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).