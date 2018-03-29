Teenage Walmart shooting suspect arrested, Durham Police say

Justin Atwater

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Durham Police said Thursday evening that the suspect in Wednesday's Walmart shooting has been arrested.

Justin Atwater, 18, is accused in the shooting of two inside the store.

Atwater is being held without bond in the Durham County Jail.

The violence erupted Wednesday evening at the New Hope Commons Drive location.



"That's scary," said Durham resident Lolita Butler. "I hope they do catch him really soon."

ABC11 learned the teen has a lengthy criminal history.

Most of the charges are for weapons, although some are for drugs. Atwater was 16 when he was booked the first time.

He is now facing attempted murder charges, among others, in the Walmart shooting case.

Police say the incident started with an argument and does not appear to be random.

Two people were hurt. A 35-year-old man is still in the hospital. A 38-year-old Walmart worker was also injured.

Just 18 years old, Justin Atwater already has amassed a lengthy criminal record.

