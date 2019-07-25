Terrifying surveillance video shows robbers force man with bloodied face into Fayetteville home at gunpoint

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dramatic video from a home surveillance camera shows four masked men with a gun robbing a man outside his own home in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville Police Department said the case is being investigated as a robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The man said he was attacked outside his home on Dalton Road after buying lottery tickets.

He can be seen on his own Ring doorbell video camera bleeding from the head, while the men held a gun to his back and forced him to unlock his front door.

"Open this door or we're going to kill you," one of the robbers said.

The victim's fiancée said she was inside the home with her 4-month-old and 4-year-old children.

She told police she opened the door when she heard the commotion outside.

Officers said the robbers took cash, phones, debit cards, lottery tickets and narcotics. They also said the victim likely knew the robbers.

The robbers smashed the Ring doorbell as they left the scene.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Fayetteville Police Department or Crimestoppers 910-483-8477.
