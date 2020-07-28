marines

North Carolina Marine vet makes annual 300-mile trek to Washington D.C. to raise awareness for veteran suicide prevention

By
WASHINGTON (WTVD) -- Terry Sharpe received a special salute at the end of his 300-mile walk from North Carolina to the nation's capital.

The 69-year-old resident of the town of Summerfield, northwest of Greensboro, was welcomed at the White House by President Trump.

Sharpe is a Marine veteran who makes the annual walk to Washington to raise awareness about the high rate of suicide among military veterans.

This year, Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence, met Sharpe at the Washington Monument.

The final stop on his journey took Sharpe to the South Lawn of the White House, where he was greeted by Trump, Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie and the U.S. Marine Band.

RELATED: Trump rolls out plan to address veteran suicides

In 2017, the suicide rate for veterans was 1.5 times higher than the rate for non-veterans, according to the 2019 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report.

This is the seventh time Sharpe has made the trek from North Carolina to Washington.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyncwashington d.c.president donald trumpnorth carolina newsveteranmarinessuicide prevention
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MARINES
Japanese officials demand action as 61 US Marines infected
Fayetteville VFW outpost feeling impact of COVID-19
Marine Corps bans public display of confederate flag
Foundation named for slain Marine distributes free food in Durham
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump tours RTP FUJIFILM facility
Single shot from Roxboro police killed man who had shotgun, DA says
Here's how North Carolina residents spent their stimulus money
VP Pence to visit Thales Academy on Wednesday
COVID-19 LATEST: 92,302 patients presumed to be recovered in NC
Wake Research needs volunteers for trials on 2 COVID-19 vaccines
Durham bar gets into burger business amid COVID-19 shutdown
Show More
Tips to prepare for a virtual job interview
2nd stimulus check, trimmed jobless benefit in GOP stimulus proposal
Former UNCW professor's death ruled a suicide
Wegmans opening 2nd Triangle location on Wednesday
Got seeds in the mail? Don't plant them, dept. of agriculture says
More TOP STORIES News