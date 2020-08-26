Raleigh Tesla driver watching movie on autopilot crashes into Nash County deputy's car, troopers say

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh Tesla driver was watching a movie while on autopilot when he crashed into a Nash County deputy's vehicle early Wednesday, according to state troopers.According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Devainder Goli was watching a movie while Tesla was on autopilot shortly after midnight Wednesday on Highway 64.Near the Nash County and Franklin County line, Goli crashed into a Nash County deputy's vehicle which then crashed into a state trooper's car.There were no injuries.Goli was charged with a move over law violation and a location of television inside a vehicle violation.