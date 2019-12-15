Texas mom and 3-week-old baby missing since Thursday

Attached is an updated photo of Heidi Broussard from Dec. 12, 2019 at 7:50 a.m. at Cowan Elementary. The clothing pictured is what she is believed to have been wearing when she was last seen. Anyone with information about her and Margot is asked to call 911 immediately. https://t.co/bvpNxAqX7i pic.twitter.com/KS0aMJSbAg — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) December 13, 2019

AUSTIN, Texas -- A mother and her infant daughter have been missing since Thursday.Heidi Broussard, 33, and her 3-week-old daughter Margot Carey were last seen around 7:30 a.m. when Broussard dropped off her son at school. Police believe they returned to their home afterward, but they haven't been seen since.Broussard's fiancé and Carey's father Shane Carey says he knew something wasn't right when his son's school called asking for someone to pick him up."If you see an awesome mom with a baby walking around or in a suspicious van or car or anything, please just somebody call," Carey pleaded.Broussard stands 5'3'' and weighs 150 pounds. She has long, dark brown hair with highlights. Carey is a newborn who weighs 7 pounds and 7 ounces. She is 22 inches long.Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Broussard or Carey should call the Austin Police Department.