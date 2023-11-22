Durham Rescue Mission prepares to feed 2,000 on Thanksgiving Day: 'It takes a village'

The Durham Rescue Mission is putting on quite a spread for this Thanksgiving. Volunteers are cooking more than usual because the need is so great this year.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) - The Durham Rescue Mission is putting on quite a spread for those in need this Thanksgiving. Volunteers are cooking more than usual because the need is so great this year.

"There are people with jobs who have 401k's. They are suffering. They are having to withdraw out of their 401K's to pay rent and mortgage. So what about the people that don't have jobs and 401K's? We're planning for more than 2,000 people. That is an increase over last year," said Ernie Mills Jr with the Durham Rescue Mission.

There will be 140 turkeys on the grill, 2,000 chili dogs, 1600 cans of vegetables and all the other trimmings.

On Wednesday afternoon, staffers rotated the turkeys to make sure they were all thawed out in preparation for the big feast tomorrow. When people in need leave dinner they'll get to take home what's called a bag of hope. They are grocery bags filled with non-perishable items that should last a few days.

"It really does take a village. You know how they say it takes a village to raise kids. It takes a village within all of us to help each other out. When you think of a homeless shelter you think of sad and maybe depressed place, but I've never seen so many people smile," said Unike Bankhead with the Durham Rescue Mission.

Volunteers will be there all night to pull this Thanksgiving meal off. Dinner starts Thanksgiving Day at 10am.