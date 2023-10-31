THC-infused counterfeit snacks pulled off NC store shelves

According to the secretary of state's office, the state-led operation focused on eastern North Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thousands of dollars worth of THC-infused snacks have been yanked off North Carolina store shelves just before Halloween.

According to the secretary of state's office, the state-led operation focused on eastern North Carolina.

Law enforcement seized edibles that were packaged using counterfeit snack brands that are popular with children including Skittles, Airheads and Oreos.

RELATED: Halloween safety concerns parents, drivers, and trick-or-treaters need to be aware of

They were found in several vape shops.

In addition to the edibles, weapons and other drugs were seized.

Authorities are reminding parents this Halloween to carefully check all of their children's trick-or-treat items.