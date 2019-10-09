The 411: Oh deer, better watch out for animals behind the wheel

Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:

  • Joshua Brown was gunned down Friday night in what police believe was a botched drug deal. Brown was the star witness in the trial of Amber Guyger. Authorities believe that the killing had nothing at all to do with that trial and case.
  • AAA says nearly 18,000 crashes happened last year in North Carolina involving an animal. 90 percent of those crashes involved a deer. The average car repair from colliding with an animal is $2,500.
  • New 'The Bachelor' star Peter Weber split his face open when he fell on two cocktail glasses while preparing to shoot the new season of the show.
  • Toys R Us is turning to Target to relaunch toysrus.com. The site features product reviews and directs browsers to a buy button at Target.com to complete the purchase.
