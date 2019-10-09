The 411: Oh deer, better watch out for animals behind the wheel

Joshua Brown was gunned down Friday night in what police believe was a botched drug deal. Brown was the star witness in the trial of Amber Guyger. Authorities believe that the killing had nothing at all to do with that trial and case.

AAA says nearly 18,000 crashes happened last year in North Carolina involving an animal. 90 percent of those crashes involved a deer. The average car repair from colliding with an animal is $2,500.

New 'The Bachelor' star Peter Weber split his face open when he fell on two cocktail glasses while preparing to shoot the new season of the show.

Toys R Us is turning to Target to relaunch toysrus.com. The site features product reviews and directs browsers to a buy button at Target.com to complete the purchase.

